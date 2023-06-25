THE Bandits' two midseason American signings have helped propel the Albury-Wodonga club to its biggest win since March, with a 90-60 win over Bankstown Bruins on Saturday.
Washington State's Mikayla Pivec had 32 points and 15 rebounds while Virginian-born Malury Bates contributed 18 points and 14 boards.
The game was tight in the first half before the Bandits lifted their defensive play in the third term to take a 10-point lead into the final break, before running away with a 23-5 last quarter.
"We were patchy in the first half," Bandits coach Matt Paps said.
"I thought defensively we weren't where we needed to be.
"The second half was good, everyone played their role and especially in that last quarter.
"Defensively, we had a big last quarter last week and this week it was the second half - it's still a work in progress."
In addition to the 14 rebounds University of Georgia's Bates had four blocks and was a constant nuisance for Bankstown's attackers.
"She had four blocks but she probably changed about eight or nine shots," Paps said.
"She has a good ability to change shots and stay in front of players."
Emma Mahady had 14 points while negotiating foul trouble across the night while youngster Liz Murphy returned to form with 16 points including four three-pointers at a nice 50 per cent.
"Liz found a way back after a couple of slow games. That's good for her and her confidence and good for the team as well to get her back on track," Paps said.
Like Murphy, other bench players including Sarah Mellington, Bridie White and Molly Rice also enjoyed good minutes on the court to prepare them for the pointy end of the season.
"For us to play finals and go deep into finals, everyone has got to do their bit regardless of minutes," Paps said.
The win puts the Bandits a game clear in eighth with a match in hand after their encounter with Sydney Comets was postponed last month.
Meanwhile, the men had a tight loss against the Bruins.
The home side managed to take a seven-point lead into the main break but the visitors reeled the Bandits back to win 92-87.
US imports Jamir Coleman and Mike Parks were solid with 30 and 18 points respectively while Lochlan Cummings added 16 points but was below his best from shots inside the ring, going at 29 per cent.
The result puts the ninth-placed Bandits two games and percentage behind a cluster of three teams with this week's double-header against Norths and Sydney in the capital to be defining.
