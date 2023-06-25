The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga Bandits move clear in eighth after 90-60 win over Bankstown

By John Conroy
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 6:00am
Midseason American signings Mikayla Pivec and Malury Bates combined for 50 points and 29 rebounds in Albury-Wodonga's 90-60 win over Bankstown. Pictures by Mark Jesser
THE Bandits' two midseason American signings have helped propel the Albury-Wodonga club to its biggest win since March, with a 90-60 win over Bankstown Bruins on Saturday.

