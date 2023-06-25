Maya Davis and Alicia Torcaso both scored twice as Melrose chalked up a third consecutive league win for the first time this season.
They fell behind early against Albury United on Sunday but ran out emphatic 5-1 winners on a heavy pitch at Melrose Park.
A tough outing for the Greens was compounded when they lost top scorer Molly Goldsworthy to injury.
United led in the seventh minute when Maree Matthew's low cross from the right was forced over the line by Ruby Leslie.
But two goals in six minutes just before the break turned the game on its head.
Torcaso's cross was cushioned by Inde-Ana Burgess into the path of Davis, who equalised with a fine first-time finish.
Melrose then hit the front thanks to a superb team move, started at right-back and finished by Torcaso, who latched onto Davis' pass and saw her low shot squirm underneath goalkeeper Tahleah Pettit-Howard.
Davis had a free-kick touched onto the bar after half-time and then made it 3-1 on 64 minutes.
Controlling a quick throw-in, she had too much strength for the United defenders around her and powered the ball into the net.
Davis hit the inside of the post moments later and it was from her deep free-kick that Torcaso, on the stretch, picked out the top corner to put the result beyond doubt.
Torcaso capped a fine display by sending Burgess clear to score Melrose's fifth goal, 15 minutes from time.
United kept battling but the home side kept them out with some desperate defending in the closing stages.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.