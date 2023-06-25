The Border Mail
Melrose 5 Albury United 1: Maya Davis and Alicia Torcaso combine to sink Greens

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Maya Davis and Alicia Torcaso were too hot to handle on Sunday as they scored four of Melrose's five goals to put Albury United to the sword. Picture by James Wiltshire
Maya Davis and Alicia Torcaso were too hot to handle on Sunday as they scored four of Melrose's five goals to put Albury United to the sword. Picture by James Wiltshire

Maya Davis and Alicia Torcaso both scored twice as Melrose chalked up a third consecutive league win for the first time this season.

