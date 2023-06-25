A focused Wangaratta annihilated its fiercest rival after a pep talk from the club's 1976 premiership coach, urging the group to forget the salary cap saga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday, June 25.
The home team hammered Wangaratta Rovers by 83 points to realistically seal a top three finish.
Wangaratta had its premiership stripped by the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board days out from the start of the season after breaking the cap, but it was only 11 days ago that the club's appeal was dismissed.
"Phil Nolan's a premiership coach and he spoke to us and said, 'leave the crap behind, what's done is done, you can only look forward', and I thought today (Sunday) was a really good step in the right direction," coach Ben Reid offered.
The Pies became the first grand final winners since 1938 to lose the first three games, but they've now racked up six straight wins to sit just a win behind Yarrawonga and Albury.
The trio is clearly the best three teams in the competition and while Rovers and Wodonga trail by only a win, it's hard to believe on current form they can match the powerhouses.
In saying that, the top five appeared settled after round seven on May 27, but the mid-season staggers by Rovers and Wodonga, North Albury's stunning transformation after a horror opening month and Lavington's two wins from its last three games has added extra life.
The league is now split into three sections, with any match involving the top three set to be a blockbuster, while a combination of the other four teams battling for the last two spots will be compelling and desperate.
There's now eight rounds left.
