Wangaratta puts salary cap saga behind it and pulverises arch rivals

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 25 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 6:12pm
Wangaratta led all match and Daniel Sharrock was one of the finest in an 83-point hiding of Wangaratta Rovers yesterday. Picture by James Wiltshire
A focused Wangaratta annihilated its fiercest rival after a pep talk from the club's 1976 premiership coach, urging the group to forget the salary cap saga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday, June 25.

Sports Journalist

