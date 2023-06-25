The Border Mail
Cobram move top of AWFA men's Division 1 after Albury United lose to Myrtleford

By Steve Tervet
June 25 2023 - 7:30pm
Kieran O'Donnell scored a hat-trick in Cobram's win over Wodonga Diamonds.
Cobram are the new leaders of Division 1 after Albury United suffered a shock defeat to Myrtleford.

