Cobram are the new leaders of Division 1 after Albury United suffered a shock defeat to Myrtleford.
Matthew Richardson scored in each half to hand the Savoy a 2-0 win and the Greens finished with 10 men after Indra Guragain was shown two yellow cards.
That opened the door for Cobram and they took full advantage, Kieran O'Donnell scoring his fourth hat-trick of the season in a 4-1 win away to Wodonga Diamonds.
The Englishman added a treble to Bill Puckett's early strike at La Trobe, where the Roar ran out 4-1 winners.
O'Donnell has now scored 19 goals since arriving from the UK and will be hard to catch in the race for the Golden Boot.
Prince Muhoza was another player to cash in on Sunday, bagging three goals in Melrose's 7-1 hammering of St Pats. Adam McLennan scored twice and there was a goal each for Riley Broad and Etienne Gisubizo.
Andrew Grove scored the only goal as Boomers beat Albury Hotspurs 1-0.
