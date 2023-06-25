TUMBARUMBA have capped an impressive two weeks since the bye with their first defeat over Bullioh this year.
A week after giving runaway ladder leaders Cudgewa their first four-quarter challenge, the reigning premier knocked off the Bulldogs 7.17 (59) to 8.9 (57) at home.
The Roos led from the outset and took a 29-point lead into the final break and were able to withstand an impressive last-quarter surge from the visiting Bulldogs, who were without prolific forward Ashley Murray.
The result follows last week's eight-point loss to Cudgewa, with the Roos best served by Fynn Debono, Isaac Lampe and Connor Clayton this week.
"I was really happy with the win, it's reward for effort," Tumbarumba coach Hunter Clayton said.
"Internally we've always had belief - and the last few weeks we've been building really nicely."
Luke Bergin and Jim Waters booted two apiece for the winners which fell victim to their own ground's notoriously flukey breeze with a 2.10 (22) first quarter.
Jacob Curran and Ben Commins were excellent for the Bulldogs.
The Roos remain eight points behind second-placed Bullioh.
Meanwhile, Cudgewa coach Drew Cameron kicked 10 majors and recruit Adam Prior booted eight as the Blues showed no mercy against Corryong in a 203 point win.
