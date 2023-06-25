Wangaratta produced its finest performance this season in smashing a bitterly disappointing Wangaratta Rovers by 83 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday, June 25.
Did Simpson Medal winner Callum Moore kicked four goals, while fellow power forwards Michael Newton and Ben Reid joined the pacy Pat Warner with three apiece in the 19.13 (127) to 6.8 (44) demolition.
A strong crowd watched the league's fiercest rivals, but the expected blockbuster was a fizzer as the home team did everything with more pace and power.
In fact, it was the league's worst weekend of the year after Lavington dismantled an injury-hit Myrtleford by 79 points on Saturday, weakening the prospect of future split rounds, although the first part of round 10 produced a cracker between Albury and Yarrawonga.
"That was our best four quarter performance, definitely," delighted coach Ben Reid admitted.
"I was proud of our want to defend and pressure, that was probably the catalyst."
There were numerous examples of the Pies' greater desperation, but one moment summed it up.
At the nine-minute mark of the third quarter, the match was long over as the Pies held a 67-point lead when Rovers' Dylan Stone blasted the ball towards an open goal.
Team-mate Tom Boyd was the favourite to get there first, but defender Michael Bordignon ran like a grand final was on the line and touched the ball through for a point just as Boyd was set to gather.
Hawks' coach Sam Murray spent time talking with the leadership group after the game, but Stone's appraisal was what everyone in the league knows.
"We know our best can match it with anyone, we need to fix up those bad games, when we do play bad, the gap is too much," he admitted.
The 'good' Rovers upset current ladder leaders Yarrawonga earlier this month and the general consensus is if you can beat the Pigeons, you can win a grand final.
Realistically, the result could have been settled at quarter-time after a string of high profile Pies missed kickable goals.
Rovers had a brief period in the second stanza when they dominated territory, but the Pies' defence strangled them, restricting the visitors to 1.3 at half-time, while the attack blasted eight goals for the second quarter.
The Pies didn't have a poor player, but Daniel Sharrock had 26 touches and a booming 50m goal from 10m inside the boundary, Warner was outstanding, playing a defensive role on Murray, while Moore had the better of VFL player Nathan Cooper, although the Pies' ball movement was precise.
Rovers' VFL player Ryan Hebron tried hard, while small defender Will Nolan was mistake-free.
