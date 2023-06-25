Murray United is celebrating one of its best weekends of the season.
The club secured five wins from eight games across a double-header in the NPL.
Murray's under-15s beat Eltham Redbacks 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Darcee Westerlo and Kalum Porteous before Westerlo and Israel Monga netted in another 2-1 win against Oakleigh Cannons on Sunday.
The under-16s also picked up maximum points from their two games.
Jonathon Hassan and Kylan Piltz fired Murray to a 2-1 home win over Ballarat and Piltz was then on target again as United won 1-0 away to Hume City.
Murray's under-18s emerged undefeated from the double-header after a win and a draw.
They beat Ballarat 2-0 with Tamzin Hilton finding the back of the net, before Dirck Angalikiyana netted in a 1-1 draw with Brunswick Juventus.
Murray's under-14s lost 4-2 to Ballarat and 3-1 to Hume City across the weekend with their goals scored by E'ka Nkoranyi, Oscar DuBorug and Christian Pasqualotto.
