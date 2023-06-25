HOLBROOK has scored its sixth win in a row with a 39-27 win over CDHBU which has put it one-and-a-half games clear in fifth position.
Centre Jess Roe was the Brookers' best as the side continued its march up the ladder after losing its first four to powerhouses Osborne, Jindera and Howlong and a one-point loss to Billabong Crows.
Goalkeeper Claire Marriot was another strong performer as the home side put the shackles on Power's premiership shooter Rosie Dye.
Second-year coach Amy Platt said the side was looking to finals after finishing eighth last year.
"I think there is a lot more consistency in our game, which is starting to show," she said.
"Defensively down the court we've been very strong, and the last few weeks our attacking plays and systems have been coming into play."
ALSO IN SPORT:
In other games, BB Saints and Culcairn played a 48-48 draw while Osborne, Jindera, Howlong and Billabong Crows all had wins.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.