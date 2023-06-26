GALLERY: Brownlow medallist to future stars, interleague and derby

The Border Mail's Tara Trewhella and James Wiltshire were out and about capturing all the local sports action across the weekend.
Sadly there was no fairytale win for Wahgunyah after the inclusion of Jason Akermanis, Harley Bennell and Jared Brennan however Thurgoona were happy to get the win after the superstar recruits were named.
The Tallangatta and District outplayed the Hume League in the netball interleague played at Thurgoona on Sunday afternoon. Lavington Panthers took care of Myrtleford on the court and the men got it done on the oval.
Murray Bushrangers go down in a close game against the Western Jets.
Melrose FC took the win against Albury United in women's AWFA.
