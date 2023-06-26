The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

GALLERY: Brownlow medallist to future stars, interleague and derby

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Border Mail's Tara Trewhella and James Wiltshire were out and about capturing all the local sports action across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.