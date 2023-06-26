Paige Duffy's switch from athletics to football is proving to be an inspired decision.
A state level track and field athlete, the 18-year-old from Mulwala won a high jump silver medal for Victoria at the Australian Junior Championships in 2018.
But choosing to pursue the sport further would have meant relocating and Duffy wasn't prepared to walk away from her home town just yet.
She took up Muay Thai kickboxing and was undefeated in her amateur bouts, while also testing herself in swimming and cycling.
But Duffy's sporting story was about to enter a bold new chapter when she picked up a footy and joined the Rutherglen-based Murray Felines in 2021.
A year later, she was playing for the Murray Bushrangers and is now one of the club's most exciting prospects with a goal of making it all the way to the AFLW.
"After COVID, I missed being around people," Duffy explained.
"All those other sports (I did) are individual sports so I never really got to be in a team environment.
"I was like 'I'm going to go play football' and it was (Felines coach) Brad Nicholson who said he was happy for me to come and try out.
"On my first day down there, I fell in love with it.
"The girls and the club were so welcoming and that's what got me into footy."
Duffy played 10 of her first 13 games for the under-17s that year in the North East Border Female Football League before things ramped up in 2022.
She made her Bushies debut against Bendigo Pioneers last January, getting a taste of NAB League finals and also playing in the V/Line Cup.
Now she's one of the first names on the Bushies team sheet but always makes time to come back and play for the Felines whenever her schedule allows.
"The Bushrangers is such a great pathway," Duffy said.
"I've had so many opportunities with them and they train us really well to make sure we can reach our goals.
"They've got the door open for you, you've just got to work hard to get where you are and I guess they really set you up.
"They're really supportive and that's been so helpful for me."
Bushies coach Emma Mackie is excited to see how far Duffy can go in the sport.
"Paige has applied herself in every area and she's come a long way," Mackie said.
"She is relatively new to football but she's done some great things; already being noticed in Vic Country so she's doing a great job.
"It's been wonderful to work with Paige because she's one of those athletes that if I ask her to do something, she does it 100 percent.
"I know she's putting in the effort, I know she's putting in the work outside of training, she's very committed so when I'm challenging her in some of her football areas, I know she's applying herself.
"She's top-age this year and we've only had a couple of years with her. It would be great to continue working with her but hopefully she goes on to better things outside of the Bushrangers.
"The biggest area Paige has had to work on is her kicking.
"It's a skill that can be quite hard for the girls to pick up when they do come in late so for her, getting that technique down pat is a big focus.
"If she has a great end to the season, there's no reason she can't get looked at or picked up in the draft.
"I've had plenty of recruiters ask me about Paige.
"Her competitiveness, ability to win the football and break through the packs, she's really highlighting all of her strengths."
Duffy had the opportunity to train at Essendon's high performance centre, The Hangar, earlier this year and the experience was an eye-opener as to what her future might hold.
"That was unreal," Duffy said.
"The facilities down there are amazing and it made me want to continue to play footy more and work to see how far I can go.
"Seeing the gyms, the ovals and the pools there, it was mouth-watering walking through The Hangar.
"I think rural kids are often more resilient than their city counterparts as we often face hurdles and brick walls we don't even realise.
"We just don't know any different and have to work around the logistics to make it work.
"I'm so passionate, I really want this so I'm happy to work hard, do the travel and stick to it.
"I would love to play AFL or VFL and keep pursuing my football career.
"Let's dream big and see what happens!"
