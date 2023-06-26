The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Paige Duffy chasing AFLW dream with Murray Bushrangers after crossing from athletics

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige Duffy has made huge strides since taking up football in 2021 and is targeting a big finish to this season with the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League with a goal of playing at higher levels. Picture by Mark Jesser
Paige Duffy has made huge strides since taking up football in 2021 and is targeting a big finish to this season with the Murray Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League with a goal of playing at higher levels. Picture by Mark Jesser

Paige Duffy's switch from athletics to football is proving to be an inspired decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.