MELBURNIANS love a musical but one written on their own turf has turned out to be the sweetest of them all.
The first major Broadway-style show made in Melbourne, Midnight: The Cinderella Musical, opened to a full house, rousing-standing ovation at the Comedy Theatre on Sunday night.
The re-imagining of Cinderella as a fun and feisty heroine, Ella, came after watching a dated animation with his then-toddler daughter.
Brianna Bishop (Hairspray and Chess The Musical) makes Ella her own in a flawless performance.
Her heartfelt delivery of the hauntingly beautiful tune, Without You, written by Kate Miller-Heidke for the production, is a highlight.
Fittingly, it is Australian music royalty in John Foreman and Anthony Costanzo, who add the wondrous light and shade that really pack a punch through their compelling score and lyrics.
The first act opens with the energetic Once Upon A Time by the whole company and the momentum is never lost over two acts.
Midnight is cleverly narrated by a youngster, Stella (Isobel Lauber in the opening night show).
Propped up in bed, Stella makes changes to the historical fairy tale as she sees fit.
Matt Lee (Andre) as The Prince's (Thomas McGuane) right-hand man has the audience in stitches with his inherent comedic timing.
When he struggles to catch his breath after a fast-paced tap dancing sequence dressed as a bear (Mr Abernathy), he admits to being "stuffed".
It was likely scripted but his delivery levels it up that much more.
Verity Hunt-Ballard (Madame Bellington) revels in her role as Ella's stepmother, making a smooth transition from the crafty confidante to heinous antagonist.
Shane Jacobson (The King) commands the stage like we know only too well he can and Lucy Durack (Mrs Lillicroft/Ms Madrina) is always an audience favourite with good reason.
The exquisite choreography by Kelly Aykers is spellbinding throughout.
With seamless set changes and magical special-effects to boot, Midnight is the whole package to all intents and purposes.
Made right here in Victoria, it's justifiably a show worthy of travelling far.
Midnight: The Cinderella Musical runs at the Comedy Theatre for a strictly limited season.
Kids' Week performances are scheduled from July 11 to 13. During those performances anyone aged 16 and under can attend for free with a full-paying adult.
IN THE NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.