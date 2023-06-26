The Border Mail
Arrest made after 47-year-old man critically injured in Lavington stabbing

By Sophie Else
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Investigations are under way into the stabbing at Lavington, which occurred early Monday morning.
A man was stabbed in the head and neck in Lavington early Monday morning, June 26.

