A man was stabbed in the head and neck in Lavington early Monday morning, June 26.
Police attended the scene at Boomerang Drive around 2.20am following reports the 47-year-old had been stabbed.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Albury Base Hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.
Murray River Police District officers set up a crime scene.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man at a home in Springdale Heights around 7.15am Monday, June 26.
"He was taken to Albury police station, where he is assisting with inquiries," police said.
