Charge laid after 47-year-old man critically injured in Lavington stabbing

By Sophie Else
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 3:30pm
Investigations are under way into the stabbing at Lavington, which occurred early Monday morning.
UPDATE: A man, 32, has been refused bail and will face court on Tuesday, June 27, after another man was critically injured in a Lavington stabbing.

