A YACKANDANDAH doctor says it should not be a surprise the board of her town's health service has resigned and she is hopeful a new administration will emerge.
Secretary Tim Evans has already exited, while chair Doug Westland and Heather Maddocks and Bill Dee will finish on July 14, 2023.
Treasurer Ben Evans will remain until August 31.
The staggered departures are designed to allow a new board to form, although Mr Westland raised the prospect of administration without quick action.
"Eligible members have been invited to nominate as replacement directors," Mr Westland said.
"Given the likelihood of imminent insolvency, if at least four new members have not nominated to become directors by Thursday 29 June the current board will have no option but to place Yackandandah Health into voluntary administration."
IN THE NEWS:
The board's exit follows members last week voting against a takeover attempt by Apollo Care.
Doctor Tess Goodwin, who works at the GP clinic overseen by Yackandandah Health, said the board's resignation was "to be expected".
"I think they did indicate all along if it was a no vote they would resign, so it is what the community has been preparing for," Dr Goodwin said.
She believes there are a number of board candidates "with the right skills and right intent" who are willing to move in and she would like one of the clinic's doctors to nominate.
Dr Goodwin questioned the use of the word "insolvency", saying the health service had "$11.5 million in the bank".
"It is creating anxiety we don't really need," she said.
Dr Goodwin noted voluntary administration, if it occurred, was safe and procedural and would allow the community to help find a suitable outcome.
"I won't go back on my word and that offer still stands," he said, noting he had conflicting advice on if it needed to be a loan or a gift.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.