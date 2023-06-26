Yackandandah Health is in danger of going into administration by the end of the week, with its board having resigned.
Yackandandah Health chair Doug Westland said it was "appropriate" for a new board to takeover with the resignations to take effect through until August 31, 2023.
Raising the stakes is the financial plight of the service which oversees aged and child care services and a medical clinic.
"Given the likelihood of imminent insolvency, if at least four new members have not nominated to become directors by Thursday 29 June the current board will have no option but to place Yackandandah Health into voluntary administration," Mr Westland said.
Apollo Care had been due to takeover the operation of the enterprises from June 30, 2023 if the required 75 per cent support had been delivered in a members' vote, instead the approval was given by 61 per cent.
Yackandandah Health is also facing the likelihood of losing additional federal government funding which had been provided since March while the sale process unfolded and is due to lapse after June 30, 2023.
Mr Westland noted the situation was far from ideal.
"The board is aware that the uncertainty is unsettling for many residents and families who rely on our services," he said.
"We have sought to reassure them that it is business as usual for our essential care services."
