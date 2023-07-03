The Border Mail
New $7.5 million Yarrawonga library to greatly expand current capacity

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 3 2023 - 8:00pm
Yarrawonga librarian Kerry Currie is very excited to have a new library for the community in the not too distant future, which will expand the services on offer at the current Belmore Street site. Picture by Mark Jesser
Longer opening hours, more activities and a much larger capacity for books are just some of the benefits in store for a $7.5 million library precinct at Yarrawonga.

