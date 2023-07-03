Longer opening hours, more activities and a much larger capacity for books are just some of the benefits in store for a $7.5 million library precinct at Yarrawonga.
Construction is under way for the new library behind the Yarrawonga Town Hall on the corner of Orr and Hume Streets, which will also encompass an events and performance space.
It is set to become the second open library in the Goulburn Valley Libraries network, after Tatura, meaning members can swipe their card to gain access outside regular hours.
Goulburn Valley Libraries chief executive Felicity Macchion said it will expand the library's capacity tenfold with around three times more space to operate in.
"The staff hours will still be there in times when people still need the staff, but we're really wanting it to be a community hub," she said.
"I see more benefit in the country with people like farmers that can't come in during opening hours.
"Even parents before school, they can come in. It's making the library more accessible to our community.
"In Yarrawonga at the moment, it's closed on a Monday and a Sunday and half a day on Saturday. It will open up many more opportunities, seven days a week."
Ms Macchion said the Goulburn Valley Libraries slogan was "books and more" as libraries had a much bigger role to play.
"Part of it is digital help for the community," she said.
"That's why we're the support here to support the learning and people getting online and using things like Microsoft Teams and Zoom for telehealth, as well as contacting family.
"If people are at home and on their own, they can come in and socialise and give their life a bit more meaning too."
Chair of Moira Council's panel of administrators John Tanner is confident the new library will be built in 18 months and on budget.
"It has been delayed for various reasons over a number of years," he said.
"The current library service in Yarrawonga is oversubscribed, so it's great that we can have a new library."
A community fundraising campaign is set to be launched in the coming weeks to be put towards further programs.
More than $200,000 was raised for a new library at Cobram in 2016.
