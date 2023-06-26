DESPITE being the youngest player in the side, Lockhart's Majella Day earned best on ground honours for the Murray Bushrangers in her debut for the under-19 group in Wangaratta on Saturday.
Day, who turned 15 in March, got the call-up after impressing for the representative side's under-16 side in two outings this year.
Playing at halfback, Day immediately showed she was comfortable at the level despite the Bushrangers going down 2.6 (18) to 9.15 (69) against Western Jets.
"She surprised me with how comfortable she did look out there," Bushrangers coach Emma Mackie said.
"She came in and hit the ground running. She kicked a goal, that was really exciting. All the girls got around her and it was great to see from the coaches' box - everyone giving Majella a hug and high fives.
"But I think when she took it off the back flank, from inside the defensive-50, and ran from 50 to 50 along the outside wing and kicked it into our forward 50 was the highlight.
"She took the grass and looked really good, a couple of side-steps in there as well.
"She had a ripper game."
Day has been playing for the Lavington Panthers under-17 side in the North East Border Female Football League this year and earlier this month stepped up to the Panthers' open women's side, where she similarly kicked a goal and was named in the side's best.
Mackie said the Bushrangers were in no rush with Day, who has four-hour rounds trips to train and play, and several seasons left in the Talent League.
"We'll work with her and her family and see what fits best for them," Mackie said.
"I would love to get her in for another game or two, that would be the plan, but really it's long-term for Majella."
Mackie said she saw Day as a "natural footballer".
"You don't see that a lot with a lot of the older girls, they haven't had as much football in hand," she said.
"She's got a really, really nice kick on her and has some nice run as well."
