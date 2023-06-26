The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council backs private hospital rehabilitation unit

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artistic rendering of how a new rehabilitation area will appear when built at the Albury Wodonga Private Hospital.
An artistic rendering of how a new rehabilitation area will appear when built at the Albury Wodonga Private Hospital.

A $12.3 million expansion at Albury Wodonga Private Hospital that will see a new rehabilitation unit built, is backed by Albury Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.