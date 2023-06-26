A $12.3 million expansion at Albury Wodonga Private Hospital that will see a new rehabilitation unit built, is backed by Albury Council.
However, due to the project's value a regional planning panel will decide if the hub, which has a swimming pool and gyms, proceeds.
At its meeting on Monday June 26, 2023, the council supported the unit, noting the "improved service to the community".
The panel will meet on June 27, 2023 to consider the development.
The project will see a surgical ward facing Pemberton Street demolished and replaced with an indoor pool, two gyms, four consultation rooms and male and female changing areas.
While the council does not have final approval, it will make a submission to the panel which includes a call for a minimum of another 48 car spaces, including some with electric chargers.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen noted there was an original shortfall in the proposed parking spaces.
"We'd like to make sure that there's enough parking and it is considered, going forward, for any of our medical precincts," Cr Bowen said.
The city also approved its budget for the next financial year at its June meeting.
However, councillor David Thurley was disappointed at some community feedback.
"I was a little surprised at one lot of submissions, 18 from the one IP address with no details of who was involved and some even inferred that council staff might have conflicts of interest because of their interest in mountain bike riding," Cr Thurley said,
"(I'm) disappointed in that, but overall I think this is a good budget and once again we've presented a very good plan to the ratepayers."
