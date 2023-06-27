The Border Mail
Albury Council gives Joss $7 million tender for Ian Barker Fields

By Anthony Bunn
June 27 2023 - 10:00am
Players compete in an A grade women's soccer match at St Patrick's home ground in East Albury which will benefit from a $7 million upgrade to bolster its surface.
ALBURY Council has unanimously supported a $7 million tender being awarded to Albury's Joss Construction to improve the surface of Ian Barker Fields in East Albury which hosts football, cricket and soccer.

