ALBURY Council has unanimously supported a $7 million tender being awarded to Albury's Joss Construction to improve the surface of Ian Barker Fields in East Albury which hosts football, cricket and soccer.
It follows a previous process where an earlier tender did not proceed and councillor David Thurley said subsidence related to the site's previous use as a waste dump contributed to that situation.
Councillor Jess Kellahan questioned city projects leader Andrew Lawson about what assurances there were about the surface remaining flat.
Mr Lawson replied: "There is no specific guarantee under the contract, however there is a defect liability period under the contract which lasts for a 12-month period, in which time should any defects from the works arise, the contractor is required to rectify that defect."
City landscapes service leader David Costello said there was a clear need for the work, pointing to demand from the soccer community.
"We've currently got a deficit of about four soccer fields which is expected to grow to potentially 15 fields as a deficit by 2036," Mr Costello said.
He added the works would also allow for lighting to enable night training.
Councillor Alice Glachan said it was not unusual for extra work on areas once home to dumps, noting similar remediation had been required with the JC KIng netball courts which was also a tip site.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen said the upgrade would bolster an area that was already a "sport mecca" in the city.
