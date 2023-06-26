Fresh ink need no longer stop Border and North East residents from saving lives.
A rule change that came into effect yesterday means the waiting time between getting a tattoo and donating blood has reduced from four months to seven days.
Lifeblood, which has a donor centre in David Street, Albury, hopes this will encourage thousands of extra donations each year.
A study of tattooed donors conducted by Lifeblood and the Kirby Institute at UNSW found that those inked in Australian licensed tattoo parlours or cosmetic clinics are safe to donate. People who receive tattoos in unlicensed or overseas premises will still need to wait four months before donating.
Executive director of donor experience Cath Stone said Lifeblood was thrilled to welcome eligible tattooed donors who previously had to wait much longer.
"You can now donate blood just seven days after a new tattoo, or you can donate plasma straight away, without any wait period at all," she said.
"Close to 10,000 donors report one or more tattoos a year to Lifeblood, so this rule change could result in around 10,000 extra blood donations a year.
"People with tattoos are perfect donors because we know they're not afraid of needles - one of the biggest barriers for new donors donating blood or plasma for the first time."
"We want to make sure everyone knows being inked doesn't disqualify them from donating."
To check eligibility and book a donation, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
