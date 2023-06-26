A DAY of celebrations for CR United in Division One with two of their young stars marking milestones - Zoey James running out for game 200 and Charisma Burns playing her 150th.
CR United started strongly and looked like getting the jump on Falcons, however the Falcons dug deep to take control and win 2-0.
Alison Stock slotted an early goal in the second quarter before Jess Madden put away the second in the third-term off a penalty stroke.
United goalkeeper Taylah Storer played well, stopping many shots while Falcon Kate Bardy was strong in the midfield.
The Magpies defeated Wodonga 2-0 after starting off strongly, with fast free-flowing passing.
Tahlia Rekunow pounced on a rebound from a straight shot during a short-corner to score the first.
The result was pushed out to 2-0 early in the second half when Erin Monte was able to convert a short-corner with a straight shot.
Wodonga took more control throughout the third-term with its defence holding strong and giving the Magpies limited access to the circle. They had several short-corners but were unable to convert.
In men's hockey, Falcons and CR United met on Friday in cold and rain-threatening weather.
Falcons put up a good fight restricting the reigning premiers and ladder leaders to a 4-0 win.
Meanwhile, a terrific performance on Sunday from Wombats saw them post a convincing 4-1 win over Norths.
Goalscorers for the victors were Ethan Semple (three) and James Ellis.
