Falcons defeat CR United 2-0 in Division One Hockey Albury-Wodonga

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:04pm
CR United's 200-gamer Zoey James makes a break with Falcon Avie Liley in pursuit. Pictures supplied
A DAY of celebrations for CR United in Division One with two of their young stars marking milestones - Zoey James running out for game 200 and Charisma Burns playing her 150th.

