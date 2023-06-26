Inspirational co-coach Chris Willis believes Saturday's huge show of support is proof Wahgunyah can survive.
The Bulldogs eventually managed to win by 28 points but Willis, who was instrumental in landing the big names, took great heart from the backing of the local football community.
"Sport's a big thing for the community," the big ruckman said.
"I grew up playing footy and it's something I probably took for granted but now with Corowa going under and us on the verge, I just made a decision: 'right, I'm going to do everything I can' and the club's doing the same.
"I hope Saturday really is that platform."
Wahgunyah's losing streak in the Tallangatta & District League extended to 32 games when Thurgoona pulled away in the fourth quarter so can the Lions really survive what has been such a major player drainage in the region?
"I reckon we can, 100 per cent," Willis said.
"Juniors are the key, keeping the under-12s, and even if they have to play under-14s and get absolutely flogged, as long as they stay at the club.
"But a day like this has to create a bit of attention and let everyone know we're not laying down.
"My Grandad had a year here back in 1948 and won a flag and I know he'd be proud of me for what we did on Saturday - so this one's for him."
Wahgunyah had lost their first 11 games of the season by an average of 200 points but kicked their highest score for more than two years on Saturday and were within five points at the final break.
In the end, the Bulldogs got home by 14.14 (98) to 11.4 (70) but Willis was full of praise for those who had donned the Lions jumper for one day only.
"They were brilliant," he said.
"Jared Brennan hasn't lost it, he had the ball on a string, amazing skills.
"Harley Bennell kicking his four goals just gave us that X-Factor we haven't had.
"But aside from what they did on the field, it provided a lift for everybody else, it just boosted everyone.
"Even the boys that came from Yarra (Ned Harvey and Jacob Bartlett) and Lochie Conboy from Geelong, even they came back and gave us a fair boost.
"I couldn't have asked any more from the boys who came to help us."
The league has a bye this weekend so Wahgunyah's next game will be on July 8 away to Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Five of their last seven games are at home, including the visits of Wodonga Saints and Mitta United.
Then they face the top three sides - Yackandandah, Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Beechworth - before finishing at home to Tallangatta.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.