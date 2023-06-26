RSPCA loses Wangaratta pound contract after more than two decades

RSPCA Victoria will no longer run Wangaratta Animal Shelter from next month after almost two decades of service.
Rural City of Wangaratta awarded its contract for animal pound services to Albury Pound and Animal Care Centre.
RSPCA Victoria has told 19 staff and more than 60 volunteers in Wangaratta of the change after July 31.
RSPCA Victoria's head of operations Tanya Drakopoulos said the focus was on supporting staff and ensuring pound and animal sheltering services for the Rural City of Benalla under a separate existing contract.
"This is a difficult day, especially for our wonderful team of employees and volunteers at Wangaratta, some of whom have been with us for a long time, and all of whom have made a real difference for animals in the local community," she said.
"We're proud of what we have achieved in our nearly 20 years of operating the Wangaratta shelter.
"Our local team has cared for around 1000 animals each year providing shelter, food, vet care and giving as many as possible the chance to be fostered or adopted into loving new homes."
The decision was made by Council after it completed a review and a formal tender process for the delivery of its animal pound services contract.
RSPCA Victoria has been subsidising the cost of operating the shelter and it recently opted to move to a cost neutrality model for all its council contracts.
Speaking on behalf of the Council, Stephen Swart, Director of Sustainability and Culture said: "Rural City of Wangaratta appreciates the contracted services provided by RSPCA to date but after conducting a rigorous tender process for the provision of pound and animal sheltering services, will not be renewing the contract with RSPCA."
