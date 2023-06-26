The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rural City of Wangaratta awards pound contract to Albury Pound and Animal Care Centre

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 26 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSPCA loses Wangaratta pound contract after more than two decades
RSPCA loses Wangaratta pound contract after more than two decades

RSPCA Victoria will no longer run Wangaratta Animal Shelter from next month after almost two decades of service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.