Seven more Kade Stevens? Panthers rapt with Bushies contingent

LAVINGTON Panthers fielded a club record seven players in Saturday's Murray Bushrangers game against the Western Jets in Wangaratta on Saturday.
It's a club record for the Panthers whose last AFL draftee was Campbell Chesser for pick 14 to the West Coast Eagles in 2021.
Lavington president Mark Sanson said the club was rapt to have such a strong contingent.
"We've always been a club that's promoted our kids to go and play at the highest level we can," he said.
"This year we're lucky enough to have some strong juniors coming through.
"We'd love to think that some of those guys go on and play at a higher level, but we'll welcome them back at our club with open arms, post their Talent League experience.
"To have seven is just amazing for us in the future.
"We've got a lot of guys playing at our club at the moment who have gone through NSW pathways, or Victoria pathways, or Bushranger pathways, and then linked back with the club after that.
"We put a lot of work into our Auskick, our juniors, because we understand that any player that comes out of our juniors is a one-point player for us and they're like gold.
"A lot of our guys, Matt Pendergast, Kade Stevens, Luke Garland, club legends, initially honed their skills in the Bushranger program.
"A Bushrangers game is considered, locally, as a senior game. It hones their skills for playing senior Ovens and Murray football. They certainly come back with a range of experience playing a great level of footy."
Bushrangers assistant coach Justin McMahon, who took the reins on Saturday, said it was an "incredible" effort.
"I think we had four or five 'Wang' guys from earlier in the year but seven's an incredible effort," he said.
"For a side that stretches across the border region, southern NSW, the Goulburn Valley - that's a great effort from 'Lavi'."
