The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man targeted the same store twice, the second time substituting real note

By Albury Court
June 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$100 notes handed over at CBD shopping centre quickly found by staff to be fake
$100 notes handed over at CBD shopping centre quickly found by staff to be fake

An Albury man with a lengthy criminal record across three states is facing sentence after admitting he twice handed over $100 counterfeit notes while shopping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.