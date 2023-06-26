$100 notes handed over at CBD shopping centre quickly found by staff to be fake

An Albury man with a lengthy criminal record across three states is facing sentence after admitting he twice handed over $100 counterfeit notes while shopping.
Nicholas Rigby pulled out the note to buy $9.25 of items from Albury's The Reject Shop, then returned three days later and did the same crime over $23.40 in goods.
On the second occasion, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, June 26, he immediately asked for the note back when the cashier questioned its authenticity by seeking assistance from a manager.
IN THE NEWS:
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report on Rigby, noting the "very serious matters" for which he was also on community correction orders at the time of his offending.
Ms McLaughlin said the counterfeit note crimes were also serious, though she pointed out how Rigby had not committed any further offences in the 12 months that had since passed.
Rigby, 26, of Cahill Place, pleaded guilty to two charges of utter counterfeit money knowing it to be counterfeit, as well as counts of goods in custody suspected of being stolen and riding a bicycle while not wearing a helmet.
Rigby, the court heard, entered The Reject Shop in West End Plaza, on May 31, 2022, at 5.36pm.
He browsed the store before placing bottles of shower gel and soft drink on the counter.
He removed a $100 note from his wallet and handed this to the cashier, who provided him with $90.75 in change. After he left the store, a staff member highlighted the note to a manager.
The manager realised the note was counterfeit, as it did not have security features and was a "poor" copy.
Rigby tried to do the same on January 2 about 11.30am, but when the cashier questioned the note he asked for it back then paid with a genuine $50 bill.
Eight days later, the victim of a theft saw Rigby get off his stolen mountain bike outside Centrelink in Albury.
Police were called and Rigby told them it was a "communal bike" from the Pemberton Street public housing flats.
Rigby will be sentenced on August 9.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.