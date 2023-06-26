The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bradley Beecroft faces Wangaratta Magistrates Court over speed charges

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 26 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley John Beecroft. File picture
Bradley John Beecroft. File picture

A court on Monday watched dramatic dashcam footage from a highway patrol car driven at more than 200kmh by a North East policeman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.