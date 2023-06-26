A court on Monday watched dramatic dashcam footage from a highway patrol car driven at more than 200kmh by a North East policeman.
The footage showed the BMW 5-Series driven by Leading Senior Constable Bradley John Beecroft on his way to attend a crash site he had been called to on the Hume Freeway at Euroa in March 2021.
Beecroft, of the Benalla Highway Patrol, is contesting charges of dangerous driving and speeding, brought despite carrying a "gold" class licence by Victoria police which allows holders to travel at unlimited speeds.
He was facing a hearing over the charges at Wangaratta Magistrates Court which was told police vehicle video cameras start to record when the driver of the police vehicle initiates an emergency response to an incident.
The court on Monday, June 26, also viewed footage taken from Beecroft's body-worn camera which showed Beecroft's arrival at the crash scene.
Beecroft, 47, was called to a crash involving a police car being struck by another vehicle at Euroa about 2.50pm on March 21, 2021
His police car was detected at 207kmh by a stationary camera.
At Monday's hearing, the court heard from Benalla police station Acting Sergeant Mark Kennedy who was supervisor on the day of the incident.
"Leading Senior Constable Beecroft ... notified police communications that they would be heading to the site to assist," Sergeant Kennedy told the court. "The update was a vehicle travelling on the Hume had collided into the rear of the police vehicle while he (another policeman) was sitting inside.
"The member's voice was broken and couldn't provide accurate information on any injuries or conditions of the scene.
"It was enough for me to send more units to assist another member who could be seriously injured."
When asked if the section of highway at the crash scene was dangerous, Acting Sergeant Kennedy replied: "I treat everything on the Hume as dangerous.
"I'm not ... very knowledgeable about all the avenues of the Hume.
"So, with that, anything on the Hume that involves a collision is treated as dangerous.
"Any job or a crash on the Hume ... resulting in a lot of risks and dangers to other community members that are travelling on the highway at 110kmh."
The hearing continues Tuesday morning.
