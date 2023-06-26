Man 'took on' pub security guard on a bellyful of grog, refused to leave as told

A Lavington man "clearly was well-affected by alcohol' when he committed an assault while trying to intervene in his mate's pub eviction.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told Albury Local Court it was to John Leigh Rogers' credit though that he left Albury's Astor hotel when told to by police.
A short time earlier he had refused to obey a similar request from a security guard.
IN THE NEWS:
Rogers, who will turn 24 on Thursday, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to charges of common assault and excluded person fail to leave premises.
Rogers avoided a conviction over the charges, for which he was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order.
"(The victim) was employed as a security guard, he was doing his job on this occasion," Ms McLaughlin said.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said on Monday, June 27, it was "not the most serious example" of a common assault and that Rogers' overall offending could be described as "out of character".
"You're always responsible for your own actions, no matter how much you have had to drink," she said.
Police said Rogers and his friend were drinking in the Albury hotel on April 8 about 7.30pm when the other man was refused service by bar staff "due to his level of intoxication".
A short time later, Rogers "became disorderly" towards the guard and told him to "leave (his friend) alone" and yelled "your behaviour is unacceptable".
Rogers stood about 10 centimetres from the victim and said "come and have a go".
He walked backwards out of the hotel and moments later was told by the victim to leave.
He then took hold of the victim's shirt while clenching his right fist.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.