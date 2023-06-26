The Border Mail
Lavington man avoids conviction over antics at central Albury hotel back in April

By Albury Court
June 26 2023 - 8:00pm
Man 'took on' pub security guard on a bellyful of grog, refused to leave as told
A Lavington man "clearly was well-affected by alcohol' when he committed an assault while trying to intervene in his mate's pub eviction.

