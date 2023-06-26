Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren says the council's decision to approve a 2 per cent rate rise for the 2023-24 financial year will force it to think differently about how it generates future income.
Councillors passed the next budget 4-3 on Monday, June 26, with a slight adjustment from draft discussions in May that will see a decrease of $532,000 allocated for work on the city's racecourse grandstand to fast track the removal of pine trees on the Lawrence Street boundary of Wodonga Tennis Centre.
"It's not necessarily slashing and burning and causing all sorts of damage to the services and the attractiveness and the way that our city functions, it's about getting smart," Cr Mildren said.
"We can't just keep going into the ratepayers' pockets. We've recognised recurrent expenditure is continuing to rise. It is a balanced budget that is responsible in the time, and we have to recognise we've got to do things differently to go forward."
Cr Poulton said the community would "miss out" not only with this budget, but also in the long-term.
"It needs to be very clear to the community that this council is going to deliver less, much less over a long period of time," he said.
"I haven't seen an ounce of courage in this budget preparation. We can and should have done better for over 40,000 people."
Cr Lowe wasn't after "a win for now" and said a budget with a 2 per cent rise over the proposed 3.5 per cent lacked forward planning.
"I feel there's a lack of ability to identify the future negative impacts," he said.
"Yes, we can plan for 2 per cent, but it's about the long-term effect that it's going to have on our children."
Cr Chamberlain said there may be few chances in future to show restraint with rates.
"The local media had a field day here a few years ago stating that we'd stolen basically $18 million out of the pockets of the ratepayers by various means. If all the suggestions are correct, it reduces the amount this council takes from the ratepayers over the forward estimates to the tune of $10 million. You can consider it as part payback for that," he said.
Cr Hall said she was proud the council, which at one time had the fourth highest rates in Victoria, had more affordable charges.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.