Wodonga Council takes 2 per cent rate rise with 2023-24 budget voted in

By Beau Greenway
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 9:00pm
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren spoke in support of a 2 per cent rate rise that was adopted as part of the city's 2023-24 budget on Monday, June 26.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren says the council's decision to approve a 2 per cent rate rise for the 2023-24 financial year will force it to think differently about how it generates future income.

