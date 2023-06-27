Xylavene Beale is preparing to represent Albury on the global stage after being named in Australia's team for the Commonwealth Youth Games.
The Scots School student, 17, will compete in the shot put next month as one of 25 track and field athletes hand-picked to wear the green and gold in the Caribbean.
It's the pinnacle, so far, of an exciting throwing career which Beale hopes will take her all the way to the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.
"I'm super excited and super nervous because it will be my first time out of the country," Beale said.
"It's definitely something new but it's been a dream of mine, ever since I was very little, to represent my country so for it to finally be happening is amazing and a dream come true.
"I feel so honoured to represent a country town like Albury and showing people that you don't need to come from big cities to be the best."
Beale is juggling her Year 12 studies with weekly trips to Melbourne for shot put training and insists all the sacrifices and time on the road are worth it for opportunities like this.
"What motivates me is my passion and love for the sport and the feeling of success when you finally get what you want," Beale said.
"I have a lovely family and friends behind me who have supported me ever since I started all this jazz.
"It's a really amazing feeling to have, when you go through so much pain, physically and mentally, to finally reach such high goals like the Commonwealth Games or getting a new PB."
Beale holds the Victorian under-18 state record with a throw of 16.78m which saw her crowned national champion in April.
She also won bronze in the open-age women's competition at the Australian Championships, adding to her under-17 all schools national titles in both shot and discus and under-20 national silver (shot).
The reigning Victorian under-18 champion in both shot and discus, Beale's medal collection at state level also includes open-age gold (discus) and silver (shot) while she was presented with an Australia Day award as the most outstanding female athlete at the Vic Country Championships.
"It's taken a lot of work," Beale said.
"I've been working with multiple coaches on strength and conditioning.
"Shot has always been my favourite, that's what I come back to every year.
"There's lot of technique involved and my speed across the circle has to be on point.
"No matter how strong I am, if I don't have the right technique and everything working in conjunction with each other, I can't get the best out of myself.
"My goal over there is to be the best athlete and competitor I can.
"I really just want to throw my best and put my name out there."
The Commonwealth Youth Games start on Friday August 4, running for eight days in Port-of-Spain.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.