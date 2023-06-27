The Border Mail
Xylavene Beale in Australia track and field team for Commonwealth Youth Games

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 27 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:45am
Albury's Xylavene Beale is off to the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago. Picture by James Wiltshire
Xylavene Beale is preparing to represent Albury on the global stage after being named in Australia's team for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

