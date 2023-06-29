House of the Week | A more sustainable lifestyle in Leneva

2 BED | 1 BATH | 8 CAR
Here's a chance to move to an off-grid inspired lifestyle property on 125 acres just outside of Albury-Wodonga.
Located in Ennis Road, Leneva, this property offers an eco-studio which is currently utilised as an Airbnb and a large building pad that has been prepared to accommodate a main dwelling (STCA).
"This property has multiple opportunities and lots of potential - it could be for someone to live on or it could be something someone wants to develop with additional accommodation on site.
"It is all set up and ready for either - in regards to building a dream home all the hard stuff has been done, the roads are in and it is set to go," said Jack Stean from Stean Nicholls.
The spectacular studio sits amongst the hills and the undulating slopes allow for privacy and solidarity, allowing you to feel like you are in a remote rural destination surrounded by Australian bushland and native animals.
The studio is stylish with cabin vibes and earthy tones and includes a large kitchen, open plan living with a log fireplace, outdoor entertaining space and a master bedroom with a large open wardrobe.
The bathroom is detached from the main building, located a short walk away with a concrete path and sensor lights to guide you when it's dark. It is fitted with a vanity, shower, compost toilet and panel heater.
Outside is where the real beauty and appeal lies and if you are looking for space and to enjoy the great outdoors then this could be the one for you.
The vast space and calming views are sure to delight.
Positioned with a north facing orientation there are 180-degree views over Albury and Wodonga. Access is via dirt roads which all add to the remote feel of the location; with views along the way of a range of landscapes.
An impressive shed provides ample storage for vehicles, boats and other machinery.
"It has been developed by environmentally friendly people and there's potential here to move to a fully off grid lifestyle if that's what is desired.
"There is already the ability to grow your own food with an established fruit orchard and vegetable garden in place," said Jack.
This fantastic lifestyle opportunity features a 20 kva solar system, a fast fresh rejuvenating bore, underground ring main for water, 10 kilometres of new fencing, a laneway to new cattle yards, a 90,000 litre rainwater tank and a 30,000 litre bore water tank with float valve.
This property will provide a quiet country haven with plenty of scope and with the convenience of easy city access without compromising rural outlook and lifestyle.
