On the floor of federal Parliament last week we heard the Water Minister Tanya Plibersek allude to the real reasons behind the Murray-Darling Basin Plan which, through its implementation, will destroy many farmers and increase food prices at the supermarket for all Australians.
This was touted as a plan for the environment, however it is more about ensuring there is abundant cheap water in South Australia for various uses including industry, recreation and canal-based housing developments. Yes, some will be used for the environment, however it is acknowledged in many scientific circles that we have already recovered more than can be effectively delivered for environmental purposes, and trying to push more down the Murray River will cause immense damage as we effectively turn it into a drainage channel.
Ms Plibersek told Parliament that her government was committed to delivering the Basin Plan "in full", even though we now have greater knowledge of the social and economic pain this will cause. She also said it was important "for drinking water reasons, for economic reasons of industrial development and for agricultural reasons", as well as for the environment.
There are numerous options that South Australia could embrace to secure a more reliable water supply for industry, recreation and urban use, which would also alleviate the need to destroy farmers in the east.
Unfortunately, the South Australian government has no appetite for these options because they are more expensive than cheap water delivered down the system from Hume Dam. And now we have a federal government with little care factor for the farmers and their communities which will suffer the consequences.
This is a sad reflection on a divided nation and one, it seems, that is heading towards more division rather than one working as a unit to develop best practice policy, especially in water.
We went to the Howlong versus Magpies game on Saturday June 24 to watch and support our grandchildren. Was a bit disappointed that there was no book (record) provided.
Always good to read how the Hume League clubs are travelling and also, handy to identify the players.
