YOUR SAY: Border Mail Letters to the Editor, June 28, 2023

June 28 2023 - 9:00am
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek.
On water, we're a nation divided

On the floor of federal Parliament last week we heard the Water Minister Tanya Plibersek allude to the real reasons behind the Murray-Darling Basin Plan which, through its implementation, will destroy many farmers and increase food prices at the supermarket for all Australians.

