A swimming group has expressed its disappointment at the Albury Swim Centre being closed for the rest of winter.
Member of Albury's Fish out of the Water Nat Ward said the lack of winter facilities was an ongoing concern.
But now, Ms Ward said, it had gotten worse.
"(Albury) Council isn't listening to our concerns," she said.
"We have nowhere to swim and that is the problem. (An all-season pool) has been in the pipeline - and we've been pushing for change - for years and years.
"It's a massive problem."
Ms Ward's comments follow the council's announcement earlier this year to extend the swim season, in a trial, from April until June.
The Albury pool will close for winter on Friday.
Albury mayor Kylie King it was good to see swimmers making the most of the extended season.
In June, 2022, the council endorsed the June extension at the swim centre, with this subject to visitation numbers.
The extension was provided for through a $200,000 allocation in the council's 2022-23 budget.
Cr King said an average of 352 people a week were visiting the centre, but these numbers had begun to drop with the onset of colder weather.
A full report on the outcome of the trial will be presented at a council meeting in August.
"The report presented to councillors will give us background information to help determine the most appropriate season structure for future years, taking into consideration both usage and associated costs," Cr King said.
Ms Ward said even after numerous attempts at contacting the council, no one "gave us concrete answers".
"A community of our size deserves better," she said.
"When the council said it needed the numbers to stay open, people were more than happy to swim."
Ms Ward said she hoped the council would accept that mental and physical health and not just financial costs should be taken into consideration.
"It's a crisis point for a lot of us.
"We're starting to get desperate with what to do."
Ms Ward said it was as if the council gave swimmers a small glimpse of what could be and then took it away.
"We are the only regional town who doesn't have more facilities," she said.
"What a disgrace."
