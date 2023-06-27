On Sunday morning, Ted Rook's peaceful slumber was shattered by something he had feared for years - a car hurtled through his front fence, narrowly avoiding smashing into his home.
Mr Rook said the terrifying incident on June 25 was the third of its kind in two years where motorists had lost control after negotiating the roundabout linking Kotthoff Street and McDonald Road, Lavington.
He said he and the property's owner, Maree Stanford, had been lobbying Albury Council to introduce traffic calming measures since 2021 when the first accident happened. None of the incidents have resulted in serious injuries.
"I'd been to a birthday party the night before, had a few rumbos so was enjoying a nice sleep-in," Mr Rook said. "I'm peacefully enjoying that lie-in, then wham! Made a hell of a noise, very frightening. Everyone who lives around here knew this was going to happen - well, it's happened before - but when it happens to you it brings it right home, doesn't it?
"We're all just so worried some kid's going to get hit, the speed the car hit that wall absolutely shattered it - if the wall and the trees weren't there, it would have smashed straight into our home.
"They just fly down there, some blokes would be reaching 100Ks and it's only a 50K area."
Mrs Stanford said Sunday's crash was the third time there had been incidents involving out-of-control cars at the roundabout.
"If the property did not have a fence the car would have ploughed straight into the building," she said. "There was debris and bricks all the way to the house.
"This has been a huge problem for years. Sunday was the first time it's happened on my property, but it's happened to others so we're pretty over it.
"There's been other accidents caused by people speeding through the roundabout. Something needs to be done before someone's killed."
Albury Council deputy chief executive officer Brad Ferris said the council would investigate the matter.
"Council will work with NSW police to understand the cause of the incident, and determine any potential improvement measures for the intersection if necessary."
Murray River Police District would not be drawn to comment on the roundabout, saying road infrastructure was a matter for Albury Council.
IN THE NEWS:
