Call for traffic calming after car slams into Lavington property

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 28 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
The scene on Kotthoff Street on Sunday morning after a car smashed into Ted Rook's front fence. Police said no one was seriously injured. Picture supplied
On Sunday morning, Ted Rook's peaceful slumber was shattered by something he had feared for years - a car hurtled through his front fence, narrowly avoiding smashing into his home.

