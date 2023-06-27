WEST Wodonga residents have a new area to enjoy nature, thanks to Landcare volunteers.
A dam at the base of Federation Hill has been restored with tree plantings and seating.
Simon Fisher, co-ordinator of Friends of Federation Hill, which has done the work, said the dam would be an important area for people and wildlife.
"Many people enjoy walking along the hill and bring their dogs for a swim," he said.
"We've planted plenty of native plants to give wildlife what they need, but designed it so that residents can come and walk their dog, sit and enjoy the view over Wodonga or even do some fishing.
"It's been fantastic seeing the local kids head up with their fishing rods and pull up little red-fin perch; they're getting out with their mates and getting out into nature."
The dam was fenced off from cattle which were given another water source.
"Since excluding the cattle from the dam, we've seen a significant change in the water quality," Mr Fisher said.
Working with Wodonga Council, Friends of Federation Hill has planted more than 700 trees and shrubs over four years.
The group is among 15 volunteer groups of the Wodonga Urban Landcare Network.
Wodonga Urban Landcare Network facilitator Amy Daeché said Landcare did vital work.
"Landcare has been steadfast in connecting people with each other and our incredible landscape," she said.
"It's always been more than planting trees; it's an opportunity to socialise with people who share the same values as you, for kids to get out and get their hands dirty in their extended backyard, to learn something new, and at the end of the day to establish that sense of purpose and stewardship of our shared open spaces throughout Wodonga."
Friends of Federation Hill volunteers will plant more trees at a working bee on Sunday at 8am.
The dam is off the fire trail behind Barton Street, on the way up to Tussock Track.
Interested people can turn up or contact Simon Fisher at fedhill@wodongalandcare.org.au or 0438 247 478.
The dam project was funded by the Indi Stronger Communities grant fund, Wodonga Council and Wodonga Urban Landcare Network.
