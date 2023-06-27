One of Jindera's most loyal servants is celebrating a quite extraordinary milestone.
Paula Carr played her 500th game for the Bulldogs on Saturday in the C-Reserve clash against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Jindera.
The NZ-born midcourter joined the club more than four decades ago and couldn't imagine life without the red. white and blue.
"For me, it's about the friendships and being part of a team," Carr said.
"Playing all these years for the same club, Jindera, it's about community.
"My sister played netball for Jindera when we were young, my Dad used to run the boundary for many years and my Mum ran the canteen so this is our club.
"We moved to Australia when I was five and Mum was from Lockhart so we settled in Jindera and I started playing for the club when I was seven."
Carr, 49, served on the committee and made her way through the Bulldogs ranks, playing as high as B-grade and helping the club claim its first C-Reserve premiership last season.
"That side is a mix of old ladies, like myself, who don't want to give it up yet, and some of the young girls coming through," Carr said.
"They're too old for U17s and C-Res is their first step into senior netball. It's fun because we get to mentor them pass on what we've learned over the years.
"At the beginning of each quarter, when we do the whole '3, 2, 1, Doggies' thing, I always say 'righto, girls, let's just go out there and have some fun.'
"I'm having heaps of fun still.
"All the girls I hang out with at Jindera are younger than me and it keeps me young.
"I've played so many games for Jindera, with a whole range of people over the years, and that has led to so many friendships.
"I would like to think I can keep playing for a while yet but I've said to the girls 'if I'm starting to not contribute, please let me know' because I don't want to be one of those people that hangs on for the sake of hanging on."
Carr was one of three Jindera players to reach a milestone on Saturday.
Sharna Holland played her 300th game for the club while Maggie Milthorpe brought up a century.
