The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Paula Carr plays her 500th game of netball for Jindera

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Carr (500 games), Sharna Holland (300) and Maggie Milthorpe (100) all brought up significant milestones playing for Jindera against the RWW Giants on Saturday.
Paula Carr (500 games), Sharna Holland (300) and Maggie Milthorpe (100) all brought up significant milestones playing for Jindera against the RWW Giants on Saturday.

One of Jindera's most loyal servants is celebrating a quite extraordinary milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.