Daryl Maguire needs time to peruse a 43,500-page report produced by crown prosecutors

By Miklos Bolza
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:21pm
Daryl Maguire's court case is delayed as he awaits the findings of the corruption watchdog. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Tens of thousands of pages of new evidence have stalled a visa fraud case against ex-NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire as he awaits the findings of ICAC into his relationship with former premier Gladys Berejiklian.

