Federation Council votes for maximum pay rise amid big rates rise

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 28 2023 - 5:30am
Howlong-based councillor David Longley was the only naysayer to a Federation Council decision to increase remuneration for councillors and the mayor to a new maximum.
COUNCILLORS at Federation shire chose to lift their annual allowances by nearly 40 per cent soon after adopting a budget with a 19 per cent rates rise at their meeting on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

