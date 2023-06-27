COUNCILLORS at Federation shire chose to lift their annual allowances by nearly 40 per cent soon after adopting a budget with a 19 per cent rates rise at their meeting on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
David Longley was the only councillor to vote against raising remuneration from $12,650 to $17,680.
"I don't believe, at this stage, that we can justify that increase," Cr Longley said.
"Everyone in the community is feeling hurt, financially and otherwise.
"I don't think the economy is travelling too well and I don't see an improvement for quite some time and I think it's time we showed some restraint ourselves."
The jump has been enabled by a NSW-wide revamp which has seen a 'rural large' category created which allows for higher fees for Federation and Greater Hume.
Federation took the maximum allowed for councillors and mayors, which is $37,925 up from $27,600.
But Greater Hume councillors decided on June 21, 2023 to only lift their fees to $13,245 and to $28,897 for the mayor.
Former mayor Heather Wilton sought to set them at $15,760 and $34,060 but her motion was voted down.
Federation councillors argued in favour of the increase on the grounds that NSW local government representatives had much lower pay than those interstate and higher fees would help attract more young people and women to stand for council.
IN THE NEWS:
Indigo Shire, across the Murray River from Federation, has an allowance of $25,147 for its councillors and $77,933 for its mayor.
Federation councillor Gail Law, who is a retired Corowa jewellery shop owner, said when she was in business all her remuneration went to cover her work costs.
"You pay peanuts, you get monkeys," Cr Law said before mayor Pat Bourke asked Cr Longley if he would like to reply.
"I can't imitate a monkey," Cr Longley responded.
The Federation Ratepayers chair David Bott, who watched the debate, said a remuneration rise matching inflation would have been preferable in the "current climate when they're asking a tremendous amount of the community".
On Monday June 26, Albury councillors agreed to a three per cent rise in line with a figure recommended by the Local Government Tribunal for councils in the regional city category.
That means councillors will now receive $26,070 and the mayor $64,390.
No debate was had on the matter.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.