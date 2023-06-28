Embedding Indigenous culture into "our young kids" will allow the community to reconnect, a childcare director says.
That is why Kiewa Kids Early Learning unveiled a mural at its centre on Tuesday, June 27 - to honour and be considerate of its strong Indigenous culture.
Albury's Dayna Cosgrove, of Kiewa Kids, said it was important that children were a part of reconciliation.
"We are creating connections and allowing our community to come together," she said.
"The mural is connecting the Wiradjuri people and our community to become one."
The piece was painted by Wiradjuri artist Mick Bogie and included creative contributions from the children.
Ms Cosgrove said she wanted to unveil the artwork to the children and their families so they could better understand the story behind the piece.
"It would almost just be a painting on the wall," she said. "A lot of thought has gone into it and it's very special to our centre."
Educator Tehann Oswald said it had been a long process but it was important to let the children feel included.
"It's very exciting to see the artwork done," she said.
Indigenous community leader Darren Wighton did a welcome to country with his didgeridoo and a Wiradjuri song.
Ms Cosgrove hoped people took away something from the evening, especially from listening to leaders who spoke about their journeys.
"That in itself is an experience that maybe children and their families may have not experienced before," she said. "We want to expose our families to the connections of Indigenous cultures."
She said it was special to have Mr Wighton and Mr Bogie as a part of their centre's history.
"We just hope to bring everyone together, it's very special for the staff, the families and students," she said.
