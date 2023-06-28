The Border Mail
Albury's Kiewa Kids Early Learning showcase mural by Indigenous artist

By Sophie Else
June 28 2023 - 10:00am
Wiradjuri artist Mick Bogie along with Lachlan O'Brien and Mila Rollason, both 4, are excited about the mural. Picture by James Wiltshire
Embedding Indigenous culture into "our young kids" will allow the community to reconnect, a childcare director says.

