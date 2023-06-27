Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney will visit Wodonga next month to join a community forum about the Voice referendum.
Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin and Indi MP Helen Haines will also take part in the free event, to be held on July 25 at The Cube from 7.30pm to 9pm.
Dr Haines said she was delighted Ms Burney would attend to share her knowledge.
"In the lead-up to the referendum, I want to help people feel fully informed as they make their decision and that is why I invited Minister Burney and Dean Parkin to Indi, so people can hear from them first hand," she said.
RELATED:
"I have had many conversations with people across Indi about the Voice.
"These have been respectful and thoughtful conversations and I hope we can all approach this debate with an open mind.
People can attend the community forum in person or via the livestream. For tickets, go to events.humanitix.com/indi.
IN THE NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.