The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Andy Keller plays his 300th game for Henty this weekend

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury-based Andy Keller has won a reserve-grade premiership and two best-and-fairests at Henty and now he's set to play his 300th game for the club against Brock-Burrum this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury-based Andy Keller has won a reserve-grade premiership and two best-and-fairests at Henty and now he's set to play his 300th game for the club against Brock-Burrum this weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

It's a stretch of road Andy Keller knows like the back of his hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.