It's a stretch of road Andy Keller knows like the back of his hand.
Since first making the two-hour round-trip between Albury and Henty more than two decades ago, Keller has done the drive more times than he cares to remember.
So the fact he plays his 300th game for the Swampies this weekend is made even more remarkable due to the fact every home game is more like an away day.
"I'm pretty proud of that," Keller said.
"It's a big achievement for a bloke that's not a local Henty person.
"When I left school, I had a job out at Henty, working on a farm out there.
"I had a traineeship and decided to start playing footy so I could meet a few people and have something to do when I wasn't at work.
"My wife is a Henty local, I met her through her brother and with her living and working out there, it made more sense to keep playing footy out there because it was easier to see her that way.
"In the last 20 years, it's nearly 50,000km I've done between Albury and Henty, driving to training and games."
Keller admits things could have started off better.
"I busted my collar bone in my first year out there," he revealed.
"It was about halfway through the year and I broke it in three places.
"We were playing Lockhart at Lockhart, I bent over to pick the ball up and got hit from the side.
"They heard it snap on the sidelines.
"Dad drove me back from Lockhart to Albury and I reckon he hit every pothole on the way home.
"I was out for probably about eight weeks, I came back and played the last two or three games that season."
All but 10 of Keller's games have come in the reserves, with the backman winning back-to-back best-and-fairests in 2008 and 2009.
But the highlight of his career remains the 2015 premiership when Henty stunned the competition after finishing the home-and-away season down in sixth.
"We knocked off Osborne in the grand final after they'd gone undefeated all year," he recalled.
"We weren't supposed to make the finals but we scraped in and then our finals run (beating Jindera, Brock-Burrum and Murray Magpies before the Tigers) was a thing of dreams.
"To play in that grand final with my brother and a lot of blokes at the club like Dave Weston and Matty Kilo, who had never won a flag, to be able to win one with blokes like that was very special."
Keller, 39, will join the 300 club when Henty entertain the Saints on Saturday.
"Once I knew I was getting close to the 300 mark, I thought I would keep playing until I could reach it this year," he said.
"You don't play footy for personal milestones but 300 is pretty special.
"Everyone reckons I've told them it's going to be my last year for the last three or four years but I've never said I was going to retire.
"You never know, this year could possibly be my last but I'd like to stay involved somehow and if numbers are short, I'll pull the boots back on.
"You never say you're retired in country footy because there's always a chance you're going to be needed for one or two games here and there.
"You never know, you might see me in the umpire's gear, doing the goals or something like that.
"If you were to ask my wife, she'd say it's time to give up but what else do you do on the weekend if you're not playing footy?"
Keller thanked the club for supporting him in the wake of his father's death in 2018.
"Dad was my coach in juniors and a great supporter of my football even if I changed from a Bombers supporter to a Crows supporter," he said.
"If I didn't love it here, I wouldn't keep driving back out there to go training and go to footy.
"Plus, I couldn't find anywhere else to get into the Field Days for free for 18 of the last 20 years!
"It's been unreal, my time at Henty, the people I've met and the atmosphere.
"We had a few tough years there when we were really struggling for numbers, backing up playing seconds and seniors for a couple of weeks in a row, a lot of blokes, but the club's stuck by me and I've tried to repay the faith.
"It's a great family club with a great culture and I can't speak highly enough of what they've given me over the years."
