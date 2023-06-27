The Border Mail
New childcare centre to open at Lavington after Albury Council nod

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 27 2023 - 6:00pm
An artist's image of how a childcare centre planned for Lavington's Nagle Road will appear. The car park leads through to the building.
A NEW $1.589 million childcare centre at Lavington should be open for enrolments by the start of 2025.

