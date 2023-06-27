A NEW $1.589 million childcare centre at Lavington should be open for enrolments by the start of 2025.
The 117-place property on Nagle Road was approved by Albury Council on Monday June 26, 2023 after 12 objections were received.
They ranged from concerns over traffic and noise through to worries that it could affect the movement of trucks from the North Albury Fire Station, 400-metres to the north.
Councillor Daryl Betteridge said a "thorough and detailed response" had been given to objections and he was confident it was an "appropriate development" for the site.
The centre will be operated by Wollongong-based Kidz Childcare Group with one of its directors Mal Radojicic addressing council before Monday night's decision.
"We'll be employing up to 30 people, we use local suppliers," Mr Radojicic said.
The former motor mechanic and his relatives started their business in 2004 when their first centre opened in Wollongong.
The operators have since moved into Batemans Bay, North Nowra, South Nowra, Singleton and most recently Orange.
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Radojicic told The Border Mail they had two years ago identified Albury and Orange as having a childcare shortfall, prompting the moves inland.
He hopes, subject to engaging a Border builder, to have construction begin at Nagle Road late this year with an opening either late 2024 or early 2025.
Mr Radojicic said his understanding of childcare was informed by working on the floor of a centre for some years.
He noted the business offered a mental health program free of charge to employees and encouraged team bonding exercises.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.