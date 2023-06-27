JAMES Fallon High School's run in the NSW Combined High Schools state knockout competition came to a heart-breaking end on Tuesday in the round of sixteen when the side went down to Marrickville High School in a penalty shoot-out.
James Fallon trailed 0-2 early but squared the scores after two converted penalty spot kicks from Riley Broad.
The home side went a goal behind again at Albury's Alexandra Park before a late equaliser from Justin Lukozi forced the game into extra-time.
With no goals scored in extra time, the game went to penalties with the side off-target and going down 0-3 in the shoot-out.
"We went two-nil down in the first 10 minutes and we were able to claw back," coach Matt Mills said.
"We like to go out wide and cut in behind and use our pace and we controlled the midfield with a very free-flowing game.
"They took the lead in the 46th minute and then we scored with about a minute to go.
"But we missed the first three penalties.
"It was a very competitive game. One of the best school games I've ever watched.
"It was muddy and boggy, but it didn't hinder the great performances from both teams."
The game was a tough end to a brilliant tournament which saw the North Albury school crowned Riverina champions after knocking off Murrumbidgee Regional High School 3-2 earlier this month.
"They were disappointed. To go that far and lose on penalties is disappointing," Mills said.
"Especially because so many of the year 12 players have been a part of this group for a long time.
"Seven players are in year 12 and some have been in there since year eight or year nine.
"But it was a solid team effort."
The cup run started back in March with a 7-1 win over Murray, before JFHS took the prized scalp of Albury High with a 1-0 victory.
Mills' side ran out 3-1 winners against Wagga before the road trip to Griffith to take on Murrumbidgee.
James Fallon's team is drawn from students across years 9 to 12, with a core of players from Murray United but others who represent Albury United, Albury Hotspurs and Melrose in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
"It's a testament to our roots down here. Every player that played today was either an AWFA representative or they play at Murray United in the NPL," Mills said.
"It's good to see our development in our clubs flowing through to our schools."
Sydney West champions Marrickville will progress to play Wollongong's Keira High School in the quarter-finals.
