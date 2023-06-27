Strong push for CCTV coverage reignited at Indigo Shire council meeting

A strong push for CCTV coverage to be reconsidered "for the safety of Indigo Shire communities" was reignited on Tuesday night.
A spirited request to explore the option of utilising camera footage across Indigo Shire was unsuccessful at last month's council meeting.
The most recent motion on the night of June 27 put forward by Indigo Shire Council deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney urged the council's chief executive to liaise with state police to investigate the proposal.
"The motion is for the CEO to meet with Victoria police local area command and providers of high definition CCTV and provide a report on the viability of council purchasing CCTVs for the safety of our communities across Indigo Shire," Cr Gaffney said.
"There has been overwhelming support from right across the shire from people supporting this proposal.
"This initiative of council will assist in preventing crime and apprehending offenders including offences of burglary, theft, breach of intervention orders, stalking and harassment, domestic violence and abuse.
"Criminal incidents in Indigo Shire have increased by 18.9 per cent in the 12 months to March this year.
"Offenders are often identified by clothing they wear, tattoos, and even their gait, not necessarily through facial recognition."
The motion was carried with Councillor Larry Goldsworthy abstaining.
Also last night, both the council's budget and a recommendation the council adopts the Chiltern Destination Playspace concept design report were carried 6-1 each, with Councillor Roberta Horne opposing both.
