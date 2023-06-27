The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bradley Beecroft's licence examined at Wangaratta Magistrates Court

TH
By Ted Howes
June 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley John Beecroft
Bradley John Beecroft

Driving credentials of a North East policeman who said "I don't care about speed" during video footage of his 200kmh-plus drive to a crash scene were examined yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.