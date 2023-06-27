Driving credentials of a North East policeman who said "I don't care about speed" during video footage of his 200kmh-plus drive to a crash scene were examined yesterday.
Bradley John Beecroft did not enter a plea on the second day of his hearing after being charged with dangerous driving and speeding following an incident on March 21, 2021.
IN THE NEWS:
A senior sergeant in charge of Victoria's driver training unit confirmed Beecroft had passed an advanced driving course to obtain a "gold" driving licence in 2010.
The gold licence allows accredited police officers to drive at unlimited speeds.
The hearing before magistrate Victoria Campbell continues.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.