Case of Springdale Heights man accused of stabbing in Lavington briefly adjourned

By Nigel McNay
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Forensic police at a Lavington home on Monday morning, June 26, where hours earlier a man was allegedly stabbed by Springdale Heights resident Wayne Williams.
A Springdale Heights man charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Lavington has not been able to front court after undergoing day surgery.

