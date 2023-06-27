A Springdale Heights man charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Lavington has not been able to front court after undergoing day surgery.
Albury police had to take Wayne Williams to hospital to undergo a procedure to repair a suspected lacerated tendon.
Albury Local Court heard on Tuesday, June 27, that Williams, 32, suffered the injury during an incident at a home in Boomerang Drive the previous day.
IN THE NEWS:
Police attended the property on Monday, June 26, about 2.20am. Williams was arrested at his home later that morning about 7.15.
Williams is facing a single charge of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intention to murder.
The alleged victim, 47, was taken to Albury hospital in a critical condition.
Defence lawyer Jessica Munro told magistrate Sally McLaughlin late on Tuesday morning that "there have been some difficulties" in trying to ascertain whether her client would appear.
"I understand he was being taken at 10 past nine (this morning) for some sort of surgery," Ms Munro submitted to Ms McLaughlin.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock provided the court with further information about what was happening with Williams.
"The information I have is he is having surgery on a tendon that was cut in the incident and it's unlikely he will appear in court today," Sergeant Peacock said.
Ms McLaughlin then allowed the case to stand on the list in order for inquiries to be made as to whether Williams would be appearing in court.
The matter was mentioned again just after midday.
Sergeant Peacock then told the court that Williams initially was taken to the emergency department of Albury hospital on Monday night, before returning to police custody.
She said he was taken back to hospital on Tuesday at 8am, then went into surgery about 11.30am.
Sergeant Peacock said because this was day surgery, it was likely Williams would be available to appear before the court by 4pm though this could not be confirmed.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned the case to Wednesday, June 28.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.