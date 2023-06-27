A MOTHER of a vulnerable man, who is being forced out of his specialised accommodation, has accused the Victorian government of not caring about those with mental health issues.
Judi Burke was commenting after Disability, Ageing and Carers Minister Lizzie Blandthorn declined to intervene to let a new provider take over the Cobram property where her son Kris lives.
"They're just doing a Pontius Pilate, they've washed their hands of it, they can't be bothered," Mrs Burke said.
"I don't think they give a damn about men with mental health issues, it's just appalling."
The land it occupies is owned by the Victorian government and it had been hoped a deal could be struck to allow Albury's Social Plus Support Work to run the accommodation.
During a parliamentary committee hearing, Ms Blandthorn was asked if she would assist in stopping Merriwa Grove's closure, she did not answer that question instead saying it was a private facility.
Fortunately for Ms Burke and her son, Social Plus, Mr Burke's NDIS provider, has been able to lease three homes in Yarrawonga.
Social Plus chief executive Michael Thompson said: "It's not the outcome we wanted of course but they're three brand new houses that have just been built, so they'll be in better living conditions then they were in."
Mrs Burke said it was a relief nine of the 19 men would be able to stay together, although instead of a short drive from her Cobram home, she will have a 30-minute trip each week to see her 48 year-old son.
A deadline of Friday June 30, 2023, for the men to leave Merriwa Grove has been extended to July 31, 2023 with residents and relatives warned in a letter "there will be no further extension and on this date the facility will be closed".
