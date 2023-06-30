A century of knowledge in this team Advertising Feature

The Albury IVF team from left to right Lisa, Marnie, Kate, Claire, Priscilla and Susan. Photo Supplied.

Meet the miracle makers.

A carefully curated team of team of highly experienced nurses who are helping women, and couples, achieve their baby dreams.



The nursing team of seven at Albury IVF have a combined experience of 100 years and have an exceptional depth of knowledge in endometriosis and fertility treatment and services.

According to patient Rachel they are miracle makers.

Rachel's journey into the agonising world of endometriosis and potential infertility started when she was a teenager.

"I have been Dr Scott Giltrap's patient since I was 13. Most of the nursing team at Albury IVF have watched me grow up, so having the team be part of growing our family felt like coming home."



Rachel recently gave birth to a 'perfect' six pound seven ounce baby boy, Lincoln.

"After a few cycles, a handful of upsets, and a mountain of emotions we finally received the joyous positive results. It was the endo nurse, Susan, who delivered the positive results to my first (natural) pregnancy."



Rachel praises their compassionate, empathetic and 'friendly beyond the expected care' approach.

"They were amazing from day one with a level of care you just don't get in the city."

"The entire nursing team was part of our journey in some way whether a scan, appointment, ultrasound, phone call or even just a kind word of support at the clinic."



She said having access to a nurse on call after hours if she felt uncertain or worried was the reassurance that made her feel like she had made the right choice.

"Nursing manager Kate goes above and beyond. If they make a promise to call you it is followed through. It may be late in the afternoon, but you're guaranteed that they will follow up."



Rachel says she has been one of the families lucky enough to have this supportive team on her side 'holding our hands, wiping our tears and celebrating the joys'.

"I love taking our perfect boy in to visit the entire team, catch up on how they are and give updates on how he is."

Nurse manager Kate said she was extremely fortunate to work in a group who can prioritise patient care without the demands of a corporate setting, and with a team who challenge and inspire her every day.

"They are people who go out of their way to make life better for others. It is a challenging area to work but together we do some very special things."