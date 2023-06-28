The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police release details of wanted people, June 28

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated June 28 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antonio Bibic. Picture by NSW Police
Antonio Bibic. Picture by NSW Police

Murray River Police District officers have released details of several people they are seeking on Wednesday, June 28, including three also listed a week ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.