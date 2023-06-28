Murray River Police District officers have released details of several people they are seeking on Wednesday, June 28, including three also listed a week ago.
Antonio Bibic, 36, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Albury area.
Eighteen-year-old Kayne Morrow is wanted on one outstanding warrant and usually lives in the Albury-Wodonga area.
Also known on the Border is Hayden Garrity, 28, who is being sought over an outstanding warrant.
Murray River Police District said officers were still seeking any information on three people, who were part of last week's Warrant Wednesday list.
Wanted on outstanding warrants, Jake Candido, 39, is often seen around Mulwala.
Albury-Wodonga man Justin Moren, 31, is also wanted on outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about any of these men is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information can be provided anonymously.
Meanwhile Deniliquin officers are still looking for Emma Anderson, 43, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
She is known to frequent the Barooga NSW and Cobram VIC areas.
Call Deniliquin Police Station on (03) 5881 9299 to provide any information or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
