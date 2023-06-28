Lavington's Joe Hansen has produced his best game in a timely boost for the club's finals hopes in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The former Corowa-Rutherglen captain joined Lavington after the Roos were forced into recess this season, due to a player shortage and the flooding of the clubrooms.
Hansen had 17 touches, including five score involvements, in the 79-point win over Myrtleford on Saturday, June 24
"I'm slowly building into it, getting used to the system, it probably was my best game," he replied when asked where that display rated this year.
"It was a bit different for me, coming in February, rather than November, finding my feet, the boys and the club have been awesome."
Hansen played a vital role in two goals during the fourth quarter and the Panthers will need his pace and line-breaking ability to push into finals.
"I think so (it was his best game), he had a spring in his step, which is good to see, we know he can play, it was good to free him up on the wing, let him run around," coach Adam Schneider said.
Meanwhile, the Panthers will be hoping for similar positive news with another livewire in midfielder Ben Ashley-Cooper.
One of the club's top three players in the first half of the year, the tenacious on-baller has his arm in a sling after missing the Saints' game.
"I did my AC joint against Albury, towards the end of the game, just in a marking contest," he explained.
Ashley-Cooper sits equal fourth in the league for tackles with 49. North Albury captain George Godde leads on 56 after 10 rounds.
Lavington has the bye on Saturday, July 1, but Ashley-Cooper is uncertain of his return.
"Hopefully I'll catch up with the surgeon and see what they have to say, whether it needs surgery or not," he revealed.
"It might possibly (be season over), but I certainly hope not."
The league is about to enter its most consistent run.
The standalone season-opener, interleague bye, the recent split round and the weekly bye, caused by the Roos' plight, derailed continuity with some teams not playing for three weeks.
However, there's now four rounds, a general bye, and the final four rounds, so teams should be able to build momentum, although Wangaratta Rovers are the 'unlucky loser' as they still have a three-week break between hosting Myrtleford on July 15 and what will be a pivotal game against Albury on August 5.
