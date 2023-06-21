Award-winning journalist and media personality Lisa Wilkinson will headline an annual Border businesswomen's event in Albury.
The former host of Channel 10's The Project has been announced as the keynote speaker for the Business Women Albury-Wodonga gala at the Commercial Club on November 11.
Business Women Albury-Wodonga committee chair Desiree Georgiou said it was a great to provide access to a high-level speaker in a regional area.
"She's got a huge media following and worked in all different types of industries. A lot of them have quite a high female focus, so that was our biggest thing," Mrs Georgiou said.
"It's a way to bring a mass amount of women together and celebrate their achievements and each other."
Sponsorship applications open up on July 7, with sponsors tickets available on August 14, before the rest go on public sale on August 28.
Meanwhile, Business Women Albury-Wodonga will also host a showcase charity event at The Bended Elbow on July 15, with all proceeds to be donated to Albury Wodonga Health's children's ward.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
